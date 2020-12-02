Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 45,400 Shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Horizon National by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter.

FHN stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. First Horizon National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

