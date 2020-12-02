Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 42,500 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HI opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $39.68.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 over the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

