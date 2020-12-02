Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 400 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $5,744,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 40.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $147.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average is $119.71.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

