Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,400 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Domtar were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 91.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726,262 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 64.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Domtar by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 445.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 314,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 256,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $40.05.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Domtar’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

