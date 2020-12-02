Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,800 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,737,000 after acquiring an additional 236,571 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,556,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

SkyWest stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

