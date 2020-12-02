Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

