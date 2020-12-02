Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,600 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,731,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $115.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.70.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $187,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $676,175. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

