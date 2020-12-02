Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 15,300 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.12% of Central Pacific Financial worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,846 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $468.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

