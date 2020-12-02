Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Zumiez worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 23.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,160 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $949.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $26,575.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,875. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

