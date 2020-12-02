Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,070,400 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,065.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,447,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,271,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of HRB opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

