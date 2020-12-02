Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Natera were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after acquiring an additional 711,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 318,587 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 647,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 283,537 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after acquiring an additional 263,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 325,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 256,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Natera stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $598,363.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,583.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $61,620.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,212 shares of company stock valued at $55,327,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

