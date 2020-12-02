Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 13,900 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

