Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 14,100 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lannett were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 3,082.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,267 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $261.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.44. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

