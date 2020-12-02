Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

PC Connection stock opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.84. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

