Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

