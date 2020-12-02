Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the third quarter worth $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 52.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 19.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

The New York Times stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.