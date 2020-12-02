Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.12% of ChannelAdvisor worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 231,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

ECOM opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $760,650.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,423. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

