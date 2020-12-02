Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of International Money Express worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 140,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in International Money Express by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,663,750 shares of company stock valued at $72,269,450 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMXI. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.