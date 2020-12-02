Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $541,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ExlService were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 445,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,598 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $86.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

