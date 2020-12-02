Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $533,000 Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Knowles were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Knowles by 1,302.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,880 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth about $13,131,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,518,000 after buying an additional 850,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after purchasing an additional 668,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Knowles by 113.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

