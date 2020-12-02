Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $112.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

