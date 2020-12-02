Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $516,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in US Foods were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

