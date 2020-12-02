Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $510,000 Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 27,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,479,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,009,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,821. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

