Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $498,000 Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $717.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

