Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $482,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

