Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $458,000 Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

