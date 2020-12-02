Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MyoKardia were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MyoKardia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MyoKardia by 852.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MyoKardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MyoKardia during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in MyoKardia by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYOK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Cowen lowered shares of MyoKardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MyoKardia in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MyoKardia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84. MyoKardia, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

