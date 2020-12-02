Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLUU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 598,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

