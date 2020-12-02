Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 358,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 90,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

