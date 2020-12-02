Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,802,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,811,000 after acquiring an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

NRZ opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

