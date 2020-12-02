Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Kforce worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kforce by 15.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kforce by 90.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 102.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kforce by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.48. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

