Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.63.

In other news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $99.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $104.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.