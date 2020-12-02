Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 48,000 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,464.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 357.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 366.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.61.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

