Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 32,700 Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after buying an additional 2,239,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alkermes by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 1,579,622 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,064,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after buying an additional 397,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,758,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Alkermes stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

