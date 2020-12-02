Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 10,200 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXRT stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.11. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

