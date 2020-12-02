Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total transaction of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,368. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

NYSE:WHR opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

