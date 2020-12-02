Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL opened at $123.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILL. ValuEngine lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

In related news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $227,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,930,299.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,093 shares of company stock worth $29,225,898. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

