Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vireo Health International in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VREOF stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Vireo Health International has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

