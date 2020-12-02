Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 2,930 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $63,858.60.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $61,448.40.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $133,327.20.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $239,246.80.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $120,656.55.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $114,111.95.

Shares of NYSE VIR opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 559.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

