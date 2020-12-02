Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

EIDX opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $96.13.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $797,905.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $408,136.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,955 shares of company stock worth $3,214,127. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

