Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

HLF stock opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Cfra raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

