Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Primoris Services worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,586.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti upped their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

