Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 71,313 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,341,945 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,333,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

