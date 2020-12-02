Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150,902 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1,029.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sonos worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Sonos by 30.1% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 200,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 31.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,373 shares of company stock worth $12,609,634 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

