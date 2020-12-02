Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.42

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Veracyte from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,735.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $218,539.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,940 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

