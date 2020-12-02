Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ventas by 74.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

