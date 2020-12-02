Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.21 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,634.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day moving average is $205.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,542 shares of company stock valued at $90,075,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

