Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MTN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.25.

NYSE MTN opened at $273.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.95. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

