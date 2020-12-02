US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

