US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after acquiring an additional 660,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $18,323,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 128.9% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 572,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 322,401 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $129,528 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.